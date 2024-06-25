Cookie (COOKIE) Price Up 61.5% This Week

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $4.09 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded 61.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,431,673 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Cookie is 0.12615244 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,256,106.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

