LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) versus Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Financial Contrast

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Tanger (NYSE:SKT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Tanger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 5.52% 0.86% 0.46% Tanger 20.27% 17.72% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tanger 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and Tanger, as provided by MarketBeat.

LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.13%. Tanger has a consensus target price of $29.57, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Tanger.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Tanger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $340.50 million 7.89 $30.38 million $0.04 228.31 Tanger $464.41 million 6.37 $99.15 million $0.91 29.74

Tanger has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. Tanger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Tanger shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tanger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Tanger pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 1,300.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger pays out 120.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Tanger beats LXP Industrial Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

