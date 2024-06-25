XRP (XRP) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $26.38 billion and $1.05 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,512,072 coins and its circulating supply is 55,618,185,850 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
