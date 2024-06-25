Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) versus iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Financial Contrast

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of iLearningEngines shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of iLearningEngines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and iLearningEngines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 41.00% 19.52% 17.68% iLearningEngines N/A N/A -22.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 2 0 3.00 iLearningEngines 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Opera and iLearningEngines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Opera presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.00%. iLearningEngines has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.58%. Given iLearningEngines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iLearningEngines is more favorable than Opera.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opera and iLearningEngines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $396.83 million 3.12 $153.30 million $1.88 7.46 iLearningEngines N/A N/A -$5.85 million N/A N/A

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than iLearningEngines.

Volatility and Risk

Opera has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iLearningEngines has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opera beats iLearningEngines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc. operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

