Analyzing BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS)

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Abits Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Abits Group.

This table compares BTCS and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS 1,519.73% -20.75% -17.64% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Abits Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 15.93 $7.82 million $1.29 1.05 Abits Group $1.68 million 9.21 -$12.59 million N/A N/A

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abits Group.

Summary

BTCS beats Abits Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

