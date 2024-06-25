AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 16,267 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,764,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 425,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 113,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $882,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

