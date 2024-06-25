Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,894,228 shares of company stock worth $1,305,811,390 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $456.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

