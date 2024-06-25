First PREMIER Bank Has $246,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

IBM opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.33. The firm has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

