Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.04-$11.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $382.80.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $337.91 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12-month low of $308.45 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.78 and a 200 day moving average of $379.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

