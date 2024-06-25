International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,219,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 447,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

