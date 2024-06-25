Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $358.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.74 and a 200 day moving average of $354.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.47.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

