Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

