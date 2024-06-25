Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,730 shares of company stock valued at $38,545,301. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

