Steph & Co. Buys 339 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,060,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,571,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

