Steph & Co. Makes New $129,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

