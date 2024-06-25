Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

