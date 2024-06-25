First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

