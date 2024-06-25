Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day moving average of $290.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.