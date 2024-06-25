Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 592,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

