Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.72.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

