iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.