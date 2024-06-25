iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Cut by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,432,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,534,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,202,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after buying an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,774,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

