Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.41% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GSST opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

