iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 208.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

