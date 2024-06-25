AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 340,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

