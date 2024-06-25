Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

