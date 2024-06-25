RFG Advisory LLC Invests $414,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,360 shares of company stock worth $42,785,432. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average of $150.72. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.