RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 245,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.