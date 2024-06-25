CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires Shares of 1,409 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $177.95 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.03. The company has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,434,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,616,724. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

