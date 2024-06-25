CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.50.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $752.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $755.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

