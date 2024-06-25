RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

