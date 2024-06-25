CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $176.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.93. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.14.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $808,602. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

