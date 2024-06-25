Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

