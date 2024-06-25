4,388 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after buying an additional 428,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 312,066 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 245,827 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after purchasing an additional 244,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

