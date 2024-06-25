3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

