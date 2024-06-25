Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,805 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 225.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,582,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

