CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

