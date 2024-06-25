Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 390.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.