1,840 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SUSA opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $113.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

