Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,756 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $266.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.