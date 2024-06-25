Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,613 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

