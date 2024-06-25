Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $554.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

