Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.29.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
