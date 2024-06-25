CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MDT opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

