First PREMIER Bank Has $68,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.21 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

