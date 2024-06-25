First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,228,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

