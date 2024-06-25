Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 517,734 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.77 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

