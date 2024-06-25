Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.