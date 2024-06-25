Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Strong-Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AESI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,098 shares of company stock worth $4,689,988. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.