Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.43 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of SHCR opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $496.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $865,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sharecare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sharecare by 1,307,971.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,410,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

